Review: ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition Vol. 1’ Gives the Manga One Magical Upgrade

Fullmetal Alchemist is a familiar series to anime lovers, but its manga is still elusive to some. So, fans should know there has never been a better time to start reading Hiromu Arakawa’s classic than now. Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition has put out its first volume, and the hardcover edition gives the manga a major upgrade.

Announced last summer, this high-quality volume updates Fullmetal Alchemist on the inside and outside. Upon receiving the book, fans will immediately notice its gorgeous hand-drawn cover which Arakawa did. The full, color image highlights Edward Elric from front to back. This first volume, which houses the 1.5 volumes of the original manga, is smaller than you might expect, but has a decent weight to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just don’t try throwing the book around like you’re Winry and it’s a wrench.

On the inside, the Fullmetal Edition gives all its spreads glossy paper which feel smooth to the touch. It makes the images pop, and this version houses new colored images from Fullmetal Alchemist which Arakawa oversaw recently.

As for the volume’s content, fans of the series should know what they are getting into. This edition does have new translations as Viz Media cleaned up those it previously printed. Its art is as vibrant as ever, giving new and old readers a chance to relive the best parts of Fullmetal Alchemist.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition Vol. 1 is the perfect treat for any fan of the anime who wants to dive into the manga, and collectors would be willing to transmute a lot to add it to their shelves. The hardbound publication stands as one of Viz’s best volumes yet, and the fact that is for Fullmetal Alchemist makes it all the better.

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the series was first created by Hiromu Arakawa. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

Will you be checking out this manga volume? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!