Fullmetal Alchemist Poster Hypes Its 20th Anniversary Project

Fullmetal Alchemist has kept a low profile for the past few years, but fans knew that would change this year. 2022 marks a special year for the franchise, after all. It won’t be long before the manga’s 20th anniversary comes around, and it seems a special project is in the works that will celebrate the big milestone.

The whole thing was made clear today when a new website for Fullmetal Alchemist dropped in Japan. It was there fans were shown a realistic visual of Scar complete with red eyes and tattoos. With a hand before his face, this character looks just as menacing as always, and he is the current face of this anniversary event.

Fullmetal Alchemist Manga 20th Anniversary Project announced!



The website has very few details available about this project as of right now. It simply houses this visual of Scar, and a countdown can be found in one of its corners. As of February 17, Fullmetal Alchemist says there are just 13 days left to go before this anniversary event is announced, so you can mark March 2nd on your calendar to keep up.

Of course, fans have plenty of requests for this anniversary. The hit series is celebrating its manga’s legacy in 2022, and fans are crossing their fingers Fullmetal Alchemist will keep things interesting. It has been years since the manga checked in on its fans, so a short revival would not go unthanked. But for now, fans will have to wait and see what happens.

