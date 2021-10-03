Fullmetal Alchemist Day Is Here and Fans Are As Emotional As Ever

Fullmetal Alchemist may keep to itself these days, but the series lives on with its fans. If you did not know, the hit shonen is considered one of the best anime adaptations in the field, and the Elric Brothers continue to charm fans to this day. Of course, this is why the fandom’s biggest holiday trends year after year, and that is the case once again in 2021.

If you did not know, today is a special day in the Fullmetal Alchemist fandom. October 3rd is always considered the anime’s unofficial holiday, and we have the Elric Brothers to thank. After all, October 3rd is the date that keeps the pair going when things get tough as the date commemorates the start of their journey.

For anyone who may have forgotten, October 3rd is a rough day for the two brothers. When the kids were younger, they tried to resurrect their dead mom using alchemy, but the exchange ended up taking Alphonse’s body and Edward’s arm. The brothers decided they needed to win back their bodies, and to do so, they would need a very powerful alchemy item. This prize is what made the two leave their hometown, and they did so with a flash.

After all, Alphonse and Edward left their old childhood home on October 3rd by setting the relic on fire. The two would celebrate this day each year to keep them focused on their goal, and now, Fullmetal Alchemist fans do the same. Whether they use October 3rd to celebrate the Elric Brothers or themselves, this date is a sacred one for many. And as you can see below, it is being well celebrated years after the anime began.

Are you celebrating Fullmetal Alchemist today? Or is it time you booted up the anime for the first time? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

