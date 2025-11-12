Fullmetal Alchemist’s Spiritual Successor Hits Major Milestone

Fullmetal Alchemist is typically discussed as being one of the best anime franchises of all time by fans, and for good reason. The story of Edward and Alphonse Elric was a riveting one that seamlessly blended action, emotion, and even horror at times. While it seems highly unlikely that we’ll ever see a full-fledged Fullmetal Alchemist sequel, creator Hiromu Arakawa is still in the manga game. With Arakawa’s latest story preparing to receive its own anime adaptation next year, the manga for said project has hit a major milestone that is great news for these anime daemons.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm currently has 4.5 million copies of its manga in circulation, which is a great number considering the anime has yet to hit. In the past, a manga’s sales would normally shoot up once its story was brought to the screen, and more fans were introduced to the story overall. This was the case with manga such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and many other stories. Daemons might be successful so far, but it has a long way to go before it hits the same heights as its predecessor. To date, Fullmetal Alchemist has over 80 million copies of its manga in circulation, but perhaps Daemons of the Shadow Realm will see a major sales injection thanks to Studio BONES’s upcoming adaptation.

What Are Daemons Anyway?

BONES

If you have yet to check out Daemons of the Shadow Realm, here’s how the manga series is described by publisher Square Enix, “Fantasy Battle Action about a hunter boy discovering the shocking mystery of his remote mountain village when suddenly a group of armed military men massacre everyone around him. Who is the person he believed to be his sister all his life? And what is the secret behind the powerful duo of supernatural creatures called ‘Daemons’.”

Daemons of the Shadow Realm will hit Crunchyroll next year, dodging the turbulent winter season that will see the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Golden Kamuy, Hell’s Paradise, and many more arriving this January. Landing in April of 2026, some big names in anime are set to take part in bringing the characters to life. As it stands, Kensho Ono (Hell’s Paradise) will voice Yuru, Yume Miyamoto (Anne Shirley) will voice Asa, Yuichi Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen) will voice Dera, and finally, Misaki Kuno (The Apothecary Diaries) will voice Gabby.

This new project from Hiromu Arakawa might have a vastly different story from Fullmetal Alchemist, but her artistic style is unmistakable from both the manga and the anime adaptation. Luckily, Studio BONES is returning to helm the animation side of the project, previously having worked on the Elrics’ adventures. With My Hero Academia ending its anime series this year, the production house will have some free time on its hands to tackle this highly anticipated series.

