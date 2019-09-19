Funimation Reveals Fall 2019 Anime Line Up

It’s that time yet again, anime fans! In a matter of weeks, October will make way for the Fall 2019 cour to begin, and it will be bringing plenty of hits with it. As summer comes to a close, some of the anime’s biggest series are preparing to make their seasonal debut, and Funimation will have plenty of them available to stream.

Not long ago, fans were made privy to the Fall 2019 line up Funimation has secured. The site, which runs its own streaming service FunimationNow, let fans in on which titles it will have subbed and dubbed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start off, My Hero Academia season four will be represented in a big way. The awaited comeback can be found on FunimationNow after its premiere, and it will be available as both subbed and dubbed.

The fall season is almost here, and it’s going to be action-packed! 💥 My Hero Academia Season 4

💥 Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld

💥 Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life Season 2

💥 Fire Force There’s way more to come, so stay tuned! https://t.co/FZUVgiwcys pic.twitter.com/Z0OZaLtdxK — Funimation 👊🏼💥 (@FUNimation) September 18, 2019

For those of you ready to finish Sword Art Online season three, the show will return with its next arc this October. FunimationNow will have the subbed version of Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld before Aniplex goes live with its English dub.

Two more titles for the Fall have been confirmed for the upcoming season. FunimationNow will simulcast subbed versions of We Never Learn: Bokuben season two as well as Kono Oto Tomare: Sounds of Life season two. In fact, the latter title will also be available dubbed for fans who prefer that audio.

The site also confirmed it will continue doing subs and dubs for on-going anime titles which will air through the Fall. Fire Force will continue with Same-Day SimulDubs while Dr. Stone and One Piece continue their normal schedule.

For fans looking forward to some big-screen anime debuts, Funimation has its own plan set for a certain pirate named Monkey D. Luffy. In August, One Piece welcomed its latest film in Japan, and Funimation has confirmed it will begin a limited U.S. theatrical run of One Piece: Stampede starting this October in both subbed and dubbed formats.

Which anime are you most excited to watch this fall…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!