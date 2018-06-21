Funimation Reveals New Summer SimulDubs Including ‘My Hero Academia’ and ‘Attack on Titan’

Funimation just gave anime fans major reason to celebrate, as the streaming service has just announced its full lineup of anime SimulDubs that will be helping to fill the summer season!

The biggest titles in the lineup are no doubt the new season of Attack on Titan, and the continuing season of My Hero Academia, but there a lot of titles also coming that anime newcomers may want to check out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One thing is for sure, though: summer is not longer the desert of TV content that it used to be. As you can see below, Funimation is trying to provide something for any kind of fan – especially those who can only enjoy the genre in English Dub form (which is no longer blaspheme, apparently).

Attack On Titan Season 3

SimulDub Premiere: TBA

Synopsis: “After recovering Eren and Historia, the recruits are put under the care of Levi. Stuck out in the middle of nowhere, Hange subjects Eren to a series of experiments in an attempt to find out more about his ability. But when their link to the secrets behind the wall is murdered, the squad must move out and find a new refuge. Except, a figure from Levi’s past has his own plans to stop them.“

My Hero Academia Season 3

SimulDub Continuation

Synopsis: “Summer is here, and the heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B are in for the toughest training camp of their lives! A group of seasoned pros pushes everyone’s Quirks to new heights as the students face one overwhelming challenge after another. Braving the elements in this secret location becomes the least of their worries when routine training turns into a critical struggle for survival.”

Black Clover

SimulDub Continuation (US, CA, UK, IE, AU, NZ)

Synopsis: “Asta and Yuno live in a world where magic is everything. While Yuno excels with powers, Asta is completely powerless. But when they receive their grimoires, the outcome shocks everyone! Who will become the next Wizard King?”

Steins;Gate 0

SimulDub Continuation (US, CA, UK, IE)

Synopsis: “A divergent continuation of the original Steins;Gate ending, Steins;Gate 0 explores an alternate worldline where Okabe abandons time travel. While attempting to forget past traumas and get his life back on track, he meets an AI that re-opens old wounds.”

Overlord III

SimulDub Continuing: Premiere TBA (US, CA, UK, IE)

Synopsis: TBA

Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits-

SimulDub Continuing: Premiere TBA (US, CA, UK, IE, AU, NZ)

Synopsis: TBA

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

SimulDub Premiere TBA (US, CA, UK, IE, AU, NZ)

Synopsis: TBA

Magical Girl Raising Project

SimulDub Premiere: TBA (US, CA, UK, IE, AU, NZ)

Synopsis: “For the girls of N-City, being a magical girl is a dream come true! At least, online it is. When a lucky few are given the chance to be real-life magical heroines, their lives go from sweet to deadly. And after the city decides to halve the magical girl numbers, what once seemed like a race for glory becomes a desperate fight for survival. Cute turns wicked in the prettiest death game around.”

The Master Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar

SimulDub Premiere: TBA (US, CA, UK, IE, AU, NZ)

Synopsis: TBA

Angels of Death

SimulDub Premiere: TBA (US, CA, UK, IE, AU, NZ)

Synopsis: TBA

****

Which Shows will you be checking out this summer? Let us know in the comments!

In addition to these SimulDubs, anime fans can also check out Crunchyroll titles on VRV this summer – an audience-focused aggregation platform featuring premium SVOD channels and a curated house channel, VRV Select. Check that out HERE.