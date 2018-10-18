Crunchyroll, Funimation To End Partnership

Anime may have once been a niche fandom outside of Japan, but the medium is anything but these days. Streaming services and globalized promotions have made anime one of the world’s biggest entertainment venues, so it isn’t hard to watch your favorite anime. However, it does look like Funimation and Crunchyroll will be going their separate ways when it comes to content soon.

Recently, Crunchyroll posted a statement updating users on its on-going partnership with Funimation. It was there fans were informed the relationship would be coming to an end this November.

“As many of you know, we have had an ongoing partnership with Funimation the last two years, sharing anime between users. Unfortunately, Funimation has decided to go their separate way, and this partnership will be winding down on Friday, November 9th,” the post reads.

“For our Crunchyroll community, this means that you’ll still be able to access the biggest anime library in the world. However, a list of select catalog titles licensed via Funimation will be leaving Crunchyroll – likewise, the Funimation catalog will also be impacted. That list is currently being finalized between both parties, and we will share impacted titles with you as available.”

According to Crunchyroll, it will continue airing its on-going simulcasts for favorite titles like Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia. All home video release will go live as expected as well, and pre-orders will not be effected.

“As demonstrated by our record year of anime announcements, Crunchyroll is more committed than ever to bringing you the best and latest series from Japan, as well as expanding our catalog of classics,” the website stressed.

“Thank you for your continued support. We’re honored to be your favorite source for anime and will continue to do our best in delivering you your favorite series at the speed of Japan.”

Currently, there is no word on how this partnership’s end will affect daily service for either company. Funimation and Crunchyroll announced their much-praised team up back in September 2016. The working relationship allowed each website to share content from their catalogs, giving fans even more access to their favorite shows. So, for now, fans will want to keep an eye on both Funimation and Crunchyroll as the fallout of this split becomes known.

Are you sad to see this partnership come to an end?