Funimation and Loot Anime to Release Special My Hero Academia Crate

Anime Expo has been unleashing a torrent of news bombshells and announcements faster than we can count! With the return of Akira in the works and various anime premieres hitting panels and stages, we’d be remiss if we didn’t cover some of the cool merch that fans will be able to get their hands on. Funimation will be teaming with Loot Crate, specifically their Loot Anime branch, to bring a mystery crate featuring the runaway smash anime hit, My Hero Academia. What will be in said crate is still up in the air but MHA fans may want to check this one out! UPDATE: Pre-orders are live now.

Funimation’s Official Twitter Account dropped the news that the special “My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Mystery Crate” would be released this winter for fans of UA Academy:

We’re partnering with @lootanime for a special My Hero Academia Plus Ultra mystery crate, coming Winter 2019! Find out more: https://t.co/BZ7CQHuvTx pic.twitter.com/gOu8EQhpwR — Funimation 🚒🔥 @ AX (@FUNimation) July 4, 2019

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season this fall, promising a perfect time for such a crate to be released as a few episodes will “already be in the tank” for fans to have enjoyed and create new hype for the series. This season promises to have our favorite students from UA Academy deal with the fallout of All Might’s power loss, the introduction of the school’s “Big Three” and their new internships. The “Overhaul arc”, which this season will be primarily covering, is thought of as one of the biggest story lines in My Hero history, so fans will certainly be in for a treat.

As Loot Crates have usually gone in the past, merchandise for fans will normally include a shirt, assorted toys, and a slew of different related knick knacks.

What do you think will be included in this My Hero Academia box from Funimation and Loot Crate? What would you like to see when you open the box yourselves? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and going Plus Ultra!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

