Crunchyroll Adds New Additions to Summer 2019 Anime Lineup

The summer anime season is officially upon us! With the heat rising, so to is the number of new, and returning, anime series that are being announced. Crunchyroll has just dropped the news that three franchises will be added to their summer line-up, one returning and two totally new series. The series in question include Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 2, Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories 7, and If It’s For My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat A Demon Lord. With these three anime series revealed, let’s go into a breakdown of each!

Slide 1

Crunchyroll describes If It’s For My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord, which premieres on July 4th of this year as such:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dale is a well-known and highly skilled adventurer despite being so young. One day, he’s on a quest and goes deep into the woods and finds a little devil girl named Latina, who is just skin and bones. Latina is branded with the mark of a sinner, but Dale decides he can’t just leave Latina there and decides to become her guardian. Thinking to himself, “Latina is too cute, I don’t want to work,” he ends up doting over her before he even realizes it.

Slide 2

Crunchyroll describes the upcoming horror series, Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories 7, which premieres on July 7th as such:

This short-form horror series uses the classic “paper drama” storytelling style to present some of Japan’s most bizarre urban legends in a modern anime format.

Slide 3

Finally, Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon returns for its second season beginning on July 12th and Crunchyroll describes it as such:

Bell and Hestia are back in action! As they struggle to prove the strength of their Familia, Bell completes a task that moves him up in the rankings — but as a result, he soon finds himself the subject of scrutiny he never saw coming…

Which of these series are you most looking forward to watching this month? Of all the Crunchyroll announcements so far for summer anime, which has you the most excited? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and summer anime!