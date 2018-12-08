Funimation Confirms Continuing Winter 2019 Anime

Anime company Funimation has revealed a number of anime series continuing will be continuing on the company’s streaming service, FunimationNow, next season.

Specifically, the following anime series will be continuing through Winter 2019 on the service:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

A Certain Magical Index III

RADIANT

Sword Art Online Alicization

Fairy Tail

Black Clover

Hinomaru Sumo

Ace Attorney

While the vast majority of these shows have a significant backlog, Radiant, for example, is relatively new. Fairy Tail and Sword Art Online, on the other hand, have been around for years. Funimation revealed the continuing series in a tweet earlier this week.

None of these continuations are particularly surprising, but it’s good to see that it’s business as usual after the shocking reversal of the company’s deal with Crunchyroll and recent anime streaming agreement with Hulu.

“What this partnership brings us is the highest volume of high-quality anime hits, day and date when they release in Japan,” Lisa Holme, Hulu’s vice president of content acquisition, said when the deal was announced. “We had a high degree of confidence in Funimation’s ability to execute — to get the biggest, best, noisiest anime.”

What do you think of the announced continuing series? Anything you’re particularly excited for? Let us know in the comments!