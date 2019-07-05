Funko’s Avatar: the Last Airbender Aang on Airscooter Pop Is Back in Stock

In December of last year, Funko announced a spectacular wave of Avatar: The Last Airbender Pop figures, and the Hot Topic exclusive Aang on Airscooter Pop was the crown jewel of the collection. If you missed it the first time around, your second opportunity to grab one is happening right here while supplies last.

This is particularly exciting because you have a chance to get the glow-in-the-dark Chase variant pictured above (ships randomly) for the standard $12.50. Those are priced at around $80 to $100 on eBay at the moment, so you could hit the jackpot if you’re lucky. You can shop the rest of the Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pop lineup right here. It includes the following figures:

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Zuko Pop! Vinyl Figure #538 (Chase)

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Anng with Momo Pop! Vinyl Figure #534

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa Pop! Vinyl Figure #540

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Irok with Tea Pop! Vinyl Figure #539

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Pop! Vinyl Figure #537

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Pop! Vinyl Figure #535

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Sokka Pop! Vinyl Figure #536

On a related note, Funko and Hot Topic recently launched an exclusive Dark Magician Pop figure – the first Yu-Gi-Oh! Pop figure release in a year. At the time of writing, you can still grab one right here. If you miss out, there’s always eBay to fall back on.

The previously released figures in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Funko Pop figure lineup include Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Yami Yugi, Seto Kaiba, and Dark Magician Girl. You can order all of those figures right here.

