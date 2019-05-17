Funko’s Dragon Ball Z Jade Shenron 6-Inch Pop Figure Exclusive Arrives Tonight

Following the release of a highly successful Dragon Ball Z 6-inch gold Shenron Funko Pop figure in 2017, Hot Topic is getting another exclusive 6-inch Shenron variant in jade – and it looks magnificent. If you want to get your hands on one, here’s what you need to know…

The Dragon Ball Z Shenron (Jade) 6-inch Funko Pop figure will be available online right here starting tonight, May 16th/17th – most likely with a launch time between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). A sell out on this one is likely, so jump on it while you can. Note that the figure should be trickling out to brick-and-mortar Hot Topic stores starting today, but your odds of grabbing one there are probably pretty slim. If you miss out, you’ll find plenty of listings for both the gold and jade versions right here on eBay.

On a related note, Fans of Rooster Teeth’s RWBY series have waited a long time for Funko Pop figures, but the time has finally come. Pop figures for the main Huntresses known as Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xio Long recently became a reality, and tou can pre-order the entire collection of RWBY Funko Pop figures right here with shipping slated for August.

For those unfamiliar with the series, RWBY was originally created by the late Monty Oum for Rooster Teeth in 2013. The series is currently six seasons long and can be found streaming on Rooster Teeth, YouTube, Crunchyroll, and VRV. The official description for the series reads:

“The future-fantasy world of Remnant is filled with ravenous monsters, treacherous terrain, and more villains than you can shake a sniper-scythe at. Fortunately, Beacon Academy is training Huntsmen and Huntresses to battle the evils of the world, and Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang are ready for their first day of class.”

