Funko Reveals First Look at ‘Dragon Ball’ SSJ2 Gohan Pop

The Dragon Ball series is gearing up to release a new wave of Funko Pop! figures, and a few of them are for designs and characters fans have been asking for since the first wave of releases.

One that fans have especially been waiting for is the iconic design for Super Saiyan 2 Gohan, and now fans have their first look at his Funko transformation. UPDATE: Pre-orders are sold out, but keep tabs on this link for a restock.

Pre order Super Saiyan 2 Gohan Funko Pop NOW online Gamestop exclusive! //t.co/hU8YgtlntC pic.twitter.com/kHkwStjx8Q — ✨Maria MsDBZbabe✨ (@MsDBZbabe) November 2, 2018

Spotted by @MsDBZbabe on Twitter, the Super Saiyan 2 Gohan Funko Pop! figure is enigmatic of the final moments of the Cell saga of the series where Gohan transforms into Super Saiyan 2 for the first time. Like the previously revealed Super Saiyan 3 Goku figure, the Super Saiyan 2 Gohan figure will be exclusive to GameStop and be released in early December.

Gohan’s final battle with Cell is one of the most iconic scenes in the entire franchise as it built on an entire series worth of growth in Gohan’s character. Stripping away his adverse nature to fighting, and embracing his rage, Gohan transforms into Super Saiyan 2 and becomes the strongest fighter in the entire series for a short time.

Although he may not have the same amount of love shown throughout the rest of the series, especially in Dragon Ball Super which neuters his power pretty heavily, this initial transformation into Super Saiyan 2 will be fondly remembered for a long time. Now fans can pay tribute to it with a cool figure for their shelves or desk!

