Funko Launches ‘Bleach’ Pops For Grimmjow and Renji

Funko has been very slow to add Pop figures to their lineup for the beloved Bleach anime series, but Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, and two versions of Renji Abarai are about to join the family!

The standard figures in the new Bleach lineup will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, October 22nd (UPDATE: The figures are live with a ship date slated for January). When they do go live, make sure to jump on that awesome Grimmjow right away. Inside that link you will also be able to backorder the previous Rukia and Ichigo Pop figure releases. The full Bankai mode Renji Pop will be a GameStop exclusive and is expected to arrive in December.

For those who are unfamiliar, Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. A live-action film adaptation of the series is now streaming on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

