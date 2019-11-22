Funko’s My Hero Academia Mei Hatsume Funko Pop Exclusive is Live

Funko and Hot Topic have teamed up on yet another My Hero Academia Pop figure exclusive, and it’s the…enthusiastic gadget guru Mei Hatsume! As you can see, Funko went all out with the details on this one – right down to the goggles and the jet pack. We’re also loving the colors.

You can grab the My Hero Academia Mei Hatusme Funko Pop #681 right here while supplies last. Hot Topic notes that it will be available in select stores soon. If it sells out, you can get one here on eBay. Keep in mind that Hot Topic is in the last day of their Black Friday early access sale, so you can score a free Funko Pop figure when you purchase two until the end of the day today, November 22nd. You can shop all of their Funko Pops right here, but you might want to make a beeline for another My Hero Academia Hot Topic exclusive that was released recently…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indeed, the My Hero Academia Mount Lady 6-Inch Funko Pop exclusive was released on November 14th, but you can still grab one right here at the time of writing (again, if it sells out head on over to eBay).

It’s nice to see Funko focusing on adding more Pops of the female characters in My Hero Academia to the lineup. Needless to say, we need more new characters as opposed to refreshing previously released Pops (like they just did with the metallic Todoroki exclusive).

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.