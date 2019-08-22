Save 30% on Funko’s Yu-Gi-Oh Blue-Eyes White Dragon Pop Bundle

Funko recently partnered with BoxLunch to release a Yu-Gi-Oh bundle that includes a Blue-Eyes White Dragon Pop figure and a pretty awesome-looking t-shirt. A Blue-Eyes White Dragon Pop figure was released as part of the first wave of Yu-Gi-Oh Funko figures last year, but this variant has a sweet metallic finish and it’s exclusive to this bundle.

Thanks to a one-day 30% off flash sale, the BoxLunch exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh bundle can be ordered right here for only $20.93, which is an absolute steal. At the time of writing, shirt sizes XS to XL were still available, but that probably won’t last long. Either way, the 30% off flash sale ends when the countdown timer on the product page hits zero.

On a related note, Funko is about to launch Dragon Ball Z box that includes some Master Roshi-style sunglasses, a Goku keychain, and what appears to be a pin – but the big draw of the box is the Pop figure of Future Trunks holding a Dragon Ball. If you’re lucky you’ll get the metallic Chase variant, which should be a 1-in-6 rarity.

Funko’s Dragon Ball Z Box is a Hot Topic exclusive that will be available online right here starting tonight, August 22nd/23rd between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). Funko‘s Dragon Ball Z exclusives rarely last, so you’ll want to be there at launch. If you miss it, odds are many of them will end up right here on eBay (you’ll also be able order the Chase there directly if you’re willing to pay the markup).

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

