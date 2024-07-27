Futurama Season 12 Guest Stars Announced

Futurama is gearing up for its premiere for Season 12 in just a couple of more days, and Hulu has revealed the guest stars joining the animated series with these new episodes. Futurama is now heading back to screens later this week with the second season of its new revival series with Hulu. The first season not only reintroduced the main cast, but also added some new faces to the mix for new stories. That’s going to be the case for this newest season as well as Futurama has revealed some of the new guest stars coming in Season 12.

Hulu has revealed that Futurama Season 12 will guest star the likes of Danny Trejo, Renée Victor, Tom Kenny, Ana Ortiz, Cara Delevingne, Tim Gunn, Bill Nye, Kyle Maclachlan, LeVar Burton, and Neil deGrasse Tyson. They’ll be joining the returning main cast for the new season, and Hulu broke down each of these characters to tease what kind of new stories and episodes we will get to see in these coming episodes with Hulu. You can find the list of guest stars below.

Poster for Futurama Season 12

Futurama Season 12 Guest Stars Revealed

Danny Trejo – Doblando:

As Bender’s cousin, Doblando, who leads Bender to their ancestral robot village in Mexico.



Renée Victor – Bender’s grandma, Abuelatron:

As Bender’s grandma, Abuelatron.



Tom Kenny – Gamester Alien:

As a gambling alien who forces our crew to play children’s games… to the death!



Ana Ortiz – Bender’s love interest, Marquita:

As Marquita, champion of the robot matadors, Bender’s tutor in the noble art of bug fighting… and the love of Bender’s life.



Cara Delevingne – Herself:

As herself, with some additional new parts. A force in the world of future fashion.



Tim Gunn – Himself:

As himself, covering Milan Fashion Week 3024.



Bill Nye – Himself:

As himself, hosting the 3024 Inventors Awards.



Kyle Maclachlan – Himself:

As himself, enjoying a cup of the universe’s best Joe.



LeVar Burton – A Hologram of himself:

As an unlicensed hologram of LeVar Burton.



Neil deGrasse Tyson – Himself:

As himself, solving the greatest mystery of all time… with science!

Futurama Season 12 will be making its premiere with Hulu beginning on Monday, July 29th. Hulu teases what to expect from the new episodes as such, “Following Hulu’s critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.”