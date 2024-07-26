Futurama Season 12 Premiere Launches Bender NFT Collection in New Clip (Exclusive)

Futurama is on the cusp of making its comeback to screens with Season 12 of the animated series, and we are excited to share an exclusive look at the first episode as Bender launches an NFT collection. Futurama made its surprising second return from cancellation last Summer with a brand-new season exclusive to Hulu, and with it made some big changes to the status quo while revisiting some of the original series’ biggest stories and characters. And that’s looking to continue with the next season as it releases new episodes through the Summer. It’s all kicking off with some classic Bender shenanigans, too.

Futurama Season 12 will officially kick off its run beginning on July 29th with Hulu, and the first episode of the new season is teasing that we’ll be seeing Bender getting into a new scam to make money with the help of the kids. Putting together a new NFT collection (which sees Bender putting on all sorts of wigs and hats), the first clip from the premiere episode is teeing up the animated series’ next major parody. You can check out the exclusive look at Futurama Season 12 Episode 1 in the video below.

How to Watch Futurama Season 12 Episode 1

Futurama Season 12 Episode 1 will be officially releasing with Hulu on Monday, July 29th with a new episode then streaming each week after. Featuring a returning staff from the previous episodes, John DiMaggio, BIlly West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all confirmed to return to reprise their respective roles. Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen who also serve as executive producers alongside Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz, Futurama Season 12 is teased by Hulu as such:

“Following Hulu’s critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.”

Futurama has also been renewed for 20 more episodes following Season 12, which means Hulu is planning a long run for its big comeback!