Gachiakuta Creator Celebrates Anime With Special Artwork

Big-time anime franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and Vinland Saga are set to hit their grand finales, meaning there is going to be the possibility for the next generation to start setting themselves up. My Hero Academia is one such franchise as the manga is exploring its "Epilogue Arc" and the anime adaptation has kicked off its final fight. With Studio Bones potentially having some time on its hands as Class 1-A's time is about to end, the production house has announced Gachiakuta as its next anime adaptation, with the creator of the manga sharing brand-new art.

Creator Kei Urana started the manga series in 2022, meaning it will have only been three years since Gachiakuta first debuted when the anime adaptation arrives in 2025. Since Bones has experience with high-octane action with the likes of My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Fullmetal Alchemist, they seem like the perfect pick to take on the story of Rudo. At present, Gachiakuta hasn't hinted at bringing its manga to a close, meaning that there could potentially be several seasons of its anime adaptation released in the future, especially considering it has around one hundred chapters in the tank.

Gachiakuta's Creator Shares New Art

📣📣重大発表



「ガチアクタ」

アニメ化します



Major announcement

GACHIAKUTA" will become an anime pic.twitter.com/7fN1lV8xd0 — 裏那圭◾️KEI URANA (@KEI_URANA) June 13, 2024

If you have yet to dive into Gachiakuta, the manga has released a few volumes to date so you can get a jumpstart before the anime adaptation arrives. Here's how Kodansha describes the hard-hitting series, "Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he's falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!"

