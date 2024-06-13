Gachiakuta Anime Officially Announced for 2025

It's now official as as Kei Urana's Gachiakuta manga will be getting its own anime adaptation in 2025! While fans have seen a number of major anime projects get announced over the last year, there's been one in particular that has been picking up steam in terms of fan demand. Gachiakuta has made waves with manga fans for its blend of action and art, and thus fans have been requesting an anime adaptation ever since it made its debut with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2022. Now after all of that waiting, the anime has finally been confirmed!

Following months and weeks of reports of a potential anime adaptation being in production, Gachiakuta has officially announced a new anime for a scheduled release for some time in 2025. While the release window is fairly wide, it has been announced that this new anime will be tackled by studio Bones, the studio behind anime such as My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and more. To celebrate the new anime announcement, Gachiakuta has shared a special announcement teaser trailer that you can check out in the video above. You can also find the first poster for the anime below.

(Photo: Bones / Kodansha)

What Is Gachiakuta?

Originally created by Kei Urana in 2022 for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, with graffiti art attributed to Hideyoshi Anno, Fumihiko Suganama will be directing the Gachiakuta anime for studio Bones. Hiroshi Seko will be handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino will be handling character designs, and will serve as chief animation director. Further staff and potential cast details have yet to be revealed, but the team behind the Gachikuta anime will be revealing more information during a special panel at Anime Expo 2024.

As for the original Gachiakuta manga, you can now find the first few volumes on shelves now. Kodansha teases what to expect from the series as such, "Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he's falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!"