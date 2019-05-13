Game of Thrones’ Final Season Draws Hilarious Anime Filler Comparisons

Game of Thrones came into its final season as one of TV’s most-anticipated ventures, but fans have changed their tune. After a slow start, the hit HBO show has come under serious fire for its loose finale, but anime fans admit they aren’t surprised by the turn.

After all, the fandom is used to seeing filler content go to hell, and Game of Thrones has brought that feeling to the masses.

Over on social media, fans were quick to strike down the latest episode of Game of Thrones last night. The fiery episode left millions upset about its handling of female characters like Dany, and many are calling for George R.R. Martin to right this season’s wrongs with his books.

Of course, this call sounds similar to pleas made by manga fans. As fans know, the anime industry is quick to adapt compelling manga titles in the same way Game of Thrones adapted Martin’s novels. However, when the shows creep up on the source material, they lean into filler content to give them time. For Game of Thrones, this filler content is padding its final season, and anyone who remembers how Soul Eater and Fullmetal Alchemist knows that is never a good idea.

Now the general public understands the pain of the anime getting ahead of the manga. — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) May 13, 2019

“Now the general public understands the pain of the anime getting ahead of the manga,” Erika Isii posted, drawing scores of likes and retweets.

“After FMA I thought, “Never Again” Yet here I am, having learned nothing,” Marco Villalpando chimed in.

With confusion mounting over this final season of Game of Thrones, these fans admit they’re somewhat immune to the flub. Anime has certainly put them through the filler ringer before, making it much more difficult for Game of Thrones to disappoint. But for millions of fans, this letdown is as fresh as ever, and it will take more than Martin’s fabled finale to console them.

So, do you feel the pain shared by Game of Thrones‘ fans? Let us know in the comments. The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

