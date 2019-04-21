‘Game of Thrones’ Becomes The Perfect Anime With This Opening

Game of Thrones is in all the headlines these days, and it is all thanks to its final season. At long last, the HBO show has hit up its eighth season, and millions are tuning in to see how the fantasy epic ends. And, thanks to some fans, Game of Thrones is enjoying its best anime life with this animated makeover.

Over on Youtube, a user known as Malec hit up fans some time ago with a clip reimagining Game of Thrones. Now, the video has resurfaced in light of the Game of Thrones season eight premiere, and this opening is worth celebrating.

As you can see above, the opening starts out easily enough. A montage of characters from the HBO are shown in succession before a Game of Thrones logo appears.

The opening has its own “Game of Thones” song in the vein of One-Punch Man. The heavy screamo piece is the opposite of the theme attached to the actual HBO show. The clip goes on to showcase some classic anime tropes as the Targaryen dragons fly along the Stark wolves. Other showdowns are shown between Arya, Tyrion, Jon, and many more. However, no one ends up on the Iron Throne by the end of the opening, leaving all its characters’ fate up to interpretation.

Of course, there is no actual anime adaptation of Game of Thrones, but there are series similar to it. If you are looking for cutthroat drama, Attack on Titan could feel the void you’re looking for. Other series like Code Geass and Berserk could satisfy the craving as well, so fans can start piecing together their recommendation lists now for when Game of Thrones ends.

So, are you excited to see how this final season of Game of Thrones goes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.

