‘Game of Thrones’ Opening Credits in Anime Style

The opening credits of HBO’s Game of Thrones is one of the most famous musical numbers in the world right now (this side of Hamilton), and fans have done all sorts of fun recuts of it to spread around the Internet.

Well, France-based YouTuber “Malec” has put together a particularly cool recut of the Game of Thornes opening credits in anime style – watch it above!

This fan cut of the GoT credits does two things very, very, well:

Even though it’s very different, it still feels like a faithful opening to the actual Game of Thrones show. It captures the nuances of an anime show perfectly. The way that it plays, it makes the case for why an actual Game of Thrones anime should be made.

It’s clear from the animated footage that this opening is up to date with the events of the show, as the characters and relationships hinted at in the opening definitely reflect the twists and turns of Game of Thrones season 7, which wrapped this past summer with a big cliffhanger finale.

While we don’t have translations for the Japanese subtitles, the main lyric of the chorus, “Winter Hating Love”, is perfect satire of an anime theme song. Move over Dragon Ball Super…

Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season in 2018.