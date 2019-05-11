Geena Davis Joins She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 3

Not only has the official release date for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power been revealed as August 2nd, but it’s been announced that Geena Davis (Beetlejuice, Thelma & Louise ) will be joining the cast. Davis is set to play Huntara, a leader of the Crimson Waste that must work together with the likes of Adora, Glimmer, and Bow.

The casting was announced, along with the Season Three premiere date, by executive producer Noelle Stevenson during a panel with Davis called “She for She: Power of the Pack” at the Bentonville Film Festival.

Season 3 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is coming to @Netflix August 2nd! AND Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis will be joining the voice cast as Huntara! #SheRa @GDIGM pic.twitter.com/SeFEgPAsuR — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) May 10, 2019

Stevenson spoke about the reception to the show during a ComicBook.com interview earlier this year.

“It’s been amazing seeing the feedback and the enthusiasm,” Stevenson said of the response to the show so far. “I think that it’s been really nice especially to see people picking up what we set out to do and appreciating it and seeing that it was hitting in the way that we hoped it would. That’s very rewarding to see. Yeah, I mean I think we took a risk. We made some changes that were a little bit risky, and it was very validating to see people respond to that with positivity.”

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season Two is currently available to stream on Netflix. Here’s a snippet from ComicBook.com’s official review:

“In short, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season Two is good, but perhaps not great. It’s held back simply due to the fact that none of it ever seems to come to fruition by the end of the season despite teasing certain plot hooks throughout. It ultimately feels incomplete, but what’s there is worth watching.”

