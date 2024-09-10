Genshin Impact x McDonald's Collab Announced: Here Are the Rewards You Can Get

Travelers, are you ready for the meal of a lifetime? Thanks to McDonald's, you will not have to call Paimon emergency food for much longer. Today, the fast food chain announced a special collaboration with Genshin Impact. Starting September 17, the brands are coming together for a special deal that will bring in-game rewards to anyone looking for a sweet treat.

The deal between Genshin Impact and McDonald's was announced earlier today after a series of cryptic teasers. It turns out the deal will be available in-app starting on September 17 and run for 12 days. To take part in the deal, fans will be able to buy one of two meals, and they will come loaded with in-game rewards.

What Are the Genshin Impact x McDonald's Rewards

The first meal deal is pretty simple as fans will be able to buy a themed apple pie from McDonald's. The dessert will come packaged in a box printed with a character from Genshin Impact. According to McDonald's, this meal will come with goodies like Primogems, so you can read the full rewards list below:

Custom Recipe + Golden Apple Pastry



40 Primogems



2 Hero's Wit



20,000 Mora



4 Mystic Enhancement Ore



The second meal comes from the McCrispy Deluxe Combo Meal. The in-app meal will come complete with a sandwich, fries, drink, and an apple pie. After nabbing this meal deal, users will get a code from the app that unlocks an exclusive wind glider in Genshin Impact. Plus, a custom name card will be made available that features fast food staples from McDonald's.

Clearly, this limited-time deal took a lot of work to pull off, and McDonald's is ready to bring the event to fans across America. You will need to use the McDonald's app to make the magic happen, but it is hardly a hassle when Primogems are on the line. After all, Genshin Impact recently brought a new nation to life, and Natlan promises to bring some big character banners around.

McDonald's Really Loves the Anime Fandom

Clearly, McDonald's has a key demographic in mind for this deal, and it is one we have seen the chain reach to before. Genshin Impact is the perfect intersection of gaming and anime, after all. Created in 2020, Genshin Impact is a free-to-play RPG with gacha elements that thrives on anime aesthetics. From its character designs to its storytelling, Genshin Impact is an anime brought to console, and there is even an actual anime in the works with ufotable these days.

Recently, McDonald's has been playing to the anime fandom with its meal deals. The chain is celebrating Yu-Gi-Oh and Sanrio right now as its current Happy Meal brings the brands together in a cute plushie. This summer, we even saw Jujutsu Kaisen hit up McDonald's with a special sauce collab. And of course, the chain has long pandered to Pokemon fans with Happy Meal bundles. This repeated push proves that anime fans have become a profitable demographic for McDonald's, and if the fast food chain wants to maximize profits... maybe give us a Dragon Ball meal next?

What do you think about this latest McDonald's collaboration? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.