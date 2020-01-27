Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Releases New Trailer

Ghost in the Shell remains one of the top sci-fi anime to ever grace fans. The iconic franchise has amassed a loyal following of fans who buy in on every manga and anime. Now, Netflix is about to add to that repertoire with a new show, and you can check out the latest trailer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 below!

As you can see, one of Netflix’s official Twitter pages posted the trailer for the Ghost in the Shell anime. The series is set to debut later this year, and the 3DCG anime will follow Major Matoko on another mission with her soldier comrades.

“In the year 2045, the world has entered a “Sustainable War” and the former members of Japan’s elite Section 9 are suddenly confronted with a being who possesses tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities,” Netflix captioned the trailer.

According to the tweet, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will set the new show live in April 2020. It will join the site’s catalog of original anime content as Netflix has invested heavily in the medium. From Devilman Crybaby to B: The Beginning, the streaming service has not shied away from anime’s growing popularity, so fans are hoping Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 lives up to expectations.

For those unfamiliar with Ghost in the Shell, the series was created by Masamune Shirow (as Mobile Armored Riot Police in Japan) in 1989. You can read its synopsis here: “Set in 2029 Japan, the series follows the Public Security Section 9, a counter-cyberterror organization led by Major Motoko Kusanagi (a woman forced to live with a cybernetic body due to an accident when she was young) as they investigate the crimes committed between machines and humans.”