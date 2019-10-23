New Ghost In The Shell Anime Shares First Poster

Netflix has been attempting to become a force in the world of anime, changing itself into a streaming service that creates new anime franchises and brings back old series to compete with the likes of Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Aside from the likes of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Netflix is also looking to revisit the world of Motoko Kusanagi with a brand new anime series called “Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2045“. With the release of the first teaser for the project having recently been released, a new poster has also been found for the anime series dropping early next year, Spring 2020.

Twitter User PKJD8I8 released the first teaser image for the upcoming anime series that brings us back to the world of one of the biggest anime franchises in the world with Ghost In The Shell, returning with twenty four episodes next year:

“Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2045” anime teaser visual https://t.co/MP31CBC95G pic.twitter.com/glObI1OwaG — moetron (@pkjd8I8) October 23, 2019

The first Ghost In The Shell animated movie was released in 1995, acting as something of a catalyst for anime becoming the juggernaut that it currently is in the west. With a blend of stunning animation that still holds up to this day along with a thoughtful story to acts as the “bones” for the art, it’s clear that the anime franchise will continue creating new installments even past the upcoming Netflix entry.

While there haven’t been a ton of details released about the upcoming anime series, studios Production IG and SOLA Digital Arts will be bringing the franchise back to life.

For those unfamiliar with Ghost in the Shell, the series was created by Masamune Shirow (as Mobile Armored Riot Police in Japan) in 1989. Collected into three volumes by Kodansha, the series has spawned an entire media juggernaut with anime, OVAs, videogames, and even a Hollywood live-action film adaptation in 2017.

Set in 2029 Japan, the series follows the Public Security Section 9, a counter-cyberterror organization led by Major Motoko Kusanagi (a woman forced to live with a cybernetic body due to an accident when she was young) as they investigate the crimes committed between machines and humans. The series first made its major break in 1995 with a film, and then another anime series in Stand Alone Complex that told an alternate story from the film.