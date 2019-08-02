Gintama Announces New Anime Film

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama has one of the most dedicated fan followings out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump offerings, and although the series trolled fans about its ending for a while before officially bringing the manga to an end, it’s still got just as much of a fanbase as it did before. But now that fandom will get to see the Gintama crew in action one more time.

The official twitter account for the Gintama anime has officially announced that a new film based on the franchise was in the works. Unfortunately for fans, there aren’t many other details.

Outside of the confirmation that a new anime film was in the works, concrete details about the film’s plot, release date, or even returning characters are still a mystery as of this writing. This new anime outing was first teased during the “Gintama Shirogane Matsuri 2019 (kakkokari)” fan event in Tokyo last March, but now it’s been confirmed that it’s going to be a full film.

The Gintama franchise has had a few anime film outings as well as some live-action adaptations, but there’s definitely going to be a bittersweet feeling with this new film as the original manga series has officially reached its end. The twitter account for the anime also teased that new details will be revealed at a later date, so now all eyes are glued to the anime in the hopes of seeing new adventures. Whether it be a completely original story or adapting the final moments of the manga, it will certainly be a project worth seeing!

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series continued for a few chapters in Jump GIGA magazine to wrap things up properly. But with the series now over, fans of the franchise have been flooding creator Sorachi with support for what he’s produced over the years.