Gintama Reveals NSFW Promo Art for New Merch

Though the anime for the samurai based series, Gintama, may have ended, it’s clear that the franchise still has some wind beneath its wings. With an upcoming movie to be released, the series that pits swords against extraterrestrials is pulling out all the stops to get word of mouth moving among fans and anyone that will listen. Working with the website Rakuten, Gintama is looking to let fans in on a lottery promotion that will give audiences the opportunity to purchase some NSFW merchandise from the franchise that has been running since the early 2000s.

While not a lot of details have been released about the new film, it has been given a tentative release date of 2021. As soon as any updates about the story are released, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as humanly possible! The movie was announced at the recent Jump Festa event which is a worthwhile platform for the biggest announcements in the medium of anime.

Anime News Network shared the update that will see Gintama offering a series of images with their top characters relaxing in bath houses, giving fans the opportunity to win one of seven different NSFW pieces of art from the series that is looking to see a resurgence next year!

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series continued for a few chapters in Jump GIGA magazine to wrap things up properly. But with the series now over, fans of the franchise have been flooding creator Sorachi with support for what he’s produced over the years.

Via ANN