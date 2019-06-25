Gintama Fans Celebrate Series Following Final Chapter

The story of “Odd Jobs Gin” may be coming to a close but that isn’t stopping fans from expressing their gratitude for the story telling and time that the series gave them. Gintama is, of course, a series that follows an eccentric samurai, Gin Toki, as he searches for rent money in a “Feudal Japan” style environment that has been invaded by aliens. With the manga running since 2003 with 77 volumes to its name, and an anime that started initially in 2006 with over 350 episodes, its clear that the series has developed quite the fanbase.

With the series ready to pull up stakes and call it quits, there’s no better time than now to let fans of the series’ voices be heard:

When you see a gintama news but then read the series finally ended pic.twitter.com/HuJ2FY92Xo — Jonathan (@MrB00MY68) June 20, 2019

Our first fan shares this bittersweet teary reaction for the end of the series, expressing his gratitude for the series through a gif!

It’s been a bash lads! pic.twitter.com/YgE4SRlbEC — Issa Me AMrio (@AmrioMe) June 20, 2019

It has indeed been a bash and we’re sure that we’ll see this world revisited at some point in the future, whether it be through a spin-off or subsequent sequel series of some sort.

Well come to the club pic.twitter.com/uL6fhY528u — DevilslayerBankai (@DevilBankai) June 20, 2019

This reaction is particularly tear jerking as Gintoki says goodbye to the likes of Luffy D. Monkey from One Piece, Gon from Hunter x Hunter, and Boruto from his self titled series, and enters the band of “canceled protagonists” from Naruto, Bleach, and Assassination Classroom to name a few.

We imagine that there are plenty of fans that are doing everything in their power to hold back their tears as Gintama comes to a well earned ending.

Goat — Domagoj Božić (@domagoj5160) June 20, 2019

Short and simple, many fans consider Gintama to indeed be the “greatest of all time” and will surely miss the series with its passing.

Is this for real this time lol — cure pixi ✨ (@VulpixiMisa) June 20, 2019

The series’ creators have been teasing the series’ end for some time now so fans aren’t necessarily 100% sure as to whether or not this time will in fact be the end!

Gintama was my only friend. — Gigi (@guilla_gg) June 22, 2019

We certainly hope that this fan does manage to find some real life friends following the end of the series, but Gintama will always be around for those who wish to revisit it following its conclusion!

It was a beautiful journey with gintama for all these 15 years. Thank you gintama — Proma bhattacharjee (@Promabhattacha1) June 21, 2019

Finally, one fan expressed their gratitude for the series throughout its 15 years of existence, managing to find a place within the hearts of many.

What do you think about Gintama ending? What is your reaction to the news of this 15 year saga coming to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series will be continuing in Jump GIGA magazine.