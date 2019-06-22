Gintama Bids Farewell in this Emotional Fan-Art

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama may have been heading toward a finale for a while, but fans refused to believe that the series would actually come to an end considering how many times the rug was pulled out on them when it was announced the series would end a few times prior. But with its final chapter now released in Japan, and the final volume of the manga on the way, this is probably it.

With the heartbreaking realization that Sorachi has indeed ended the fan-favorite series, one fan has shared an emotional tribute to the series’ effect on fans by bidding the main character Gintoki Sakata a bittersweet goodbye through fan-art. Check it out below!

Artist @tomoyanandayo (who you can find on Twitter here) has gone viral for this piece before when Gintama originally announced it was ending as part of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump line-up. The original piece saw Gintoki reading his final chapter, and moving on to meet up with other fan-favorite ended series like Bleach and Naruto. But then Gintama threw everyone for a loop by moving to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA (and its own app) instead for a few more chapters.

But with the new ending, this work has gotten an update as now new favorites like Boruto and Midoriya bid Gintoki a goodbye while One Piece‘s Luffy remains a mainstay of Shueisha’s works. But it shows off just how much Gintama meant to fans that they can still roll with the punches like this even as the series got a few more trolls in before it ended. But with series creator Hideaki Sorachi seemingly confirming the ending of the series, it really is over. This is probably not a troll, and it’s time for fans to finally let it all sink in.

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series continued for a few chapters in Jump GIGA magazine to wrap things up.