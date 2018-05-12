‘Gintama’ Live-Action Sequel Reveals New Key Visual

The live-action Gintama sequel, currently titled Gintama 2 (Working Title), is moving along in production nicely and has celebrated by releasing a new key visual that’s strangely appropriate for a sequel like this.

The newest key visual focuses on the returning Jiro Sato, who gets quite the unusual nod from The Godfather Part II.

In the Godfather Part II inspired key visual, Sato is looking fierce but it does not answer any questions as to who he will be playing in the sequel. The live-action Gintama sequel, currently titled Gintama 2 (Working Title), previously announced that leads Shun Oguri, Masaki Suda, and Kanna Hashimoto are returning for the sequel as characters Gintoki Sakata, Shinpachi Shimura, and Kagura, respectively along with Jiro Sato.

But Jiro Sato played Takechi Henpeita in the first film and won’t be reprising the role for the sequel. If Gintama‘s upcoming film is anything like the series, the result will be hilarious and will most likely be pointed out by the characters as well.

Film distributor Azoland Pictures partnered with Well Go USA and screened the live-action Gintama film in theaters in both the United States and Canada January 19. Well Go USA has also recently released the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD in North America on March 6. The Gintama live-action film opened in Japan on July 14 and earned about $8.9 million USD in its first four days of release.

For fans who want more Gintama, the anime is currently adapting the final arc of the series as well, the “Silver Soul” arc. It’s the 64th and final arc of series creator Hideaki Sorachi’s manga. The longest running arc in the series to date, “Silver Soul” begins when Utsuro – whose immortality has forced him to find a way to truly die – reveals his final plan: to start a war that’ll encompass the entire universe and lead to the destruction of the Earth. Gintoki then must team with old allies and make friends with older enemies in order to stop the rising army of space aliens – the Amanto – from wreaking havoc.

The series has seen different forms since its initial anime run from 2006 to 2010, with a second series airing from 2011 to 2013 with sporadic hiatuses in-between, a third series running from 2015 to 2016, two feature-length animated films, a few OVAs, and even a live action film releasing in Japan last July.

Gintama Season 4 recently began airing on October 1 with the “Porori” arc, and you can currently find subbed episodes on Crunchyroll. The “Silver Soul” arc, which will serve as the series’ final story, began airing January 7.