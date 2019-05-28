Gintama Delays Final Chapter and Fans Aren’t Surprised

Gintama is the series that will seemingly never end. For months now, the beloved shonen series has kept fans dangling about its finale as several bogus release dates have come and gone. Now, a new one has surfaced, and it turns out the latest release date got delayed a tad.

Earlier in the week, fans were told Gintama would put out its final chapter on June 10. However, a brand-new report has confirmed the finale will really go live on June 17.

So far, Gintama has kept its promise to end this year, but that did not go over so well in 2018. Last year, it was said the series would end in an issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. As it turned out, a final chapter was published in the magazine, but Gintama went on to live in an online app to finish its overall run.

Gintama’s final chapter has been (Not surprisingly?) Delayed. Instead of the 10th it’ll drop June 17th. (The chapter itself was 44 pages) Thanks to @TwtOtaku_My for the info! pic.twitter.com/Q4ARCk1r48 — Sakaki @ SeKiiro: Jokes die twice. (@kiirobon) May 26, 2019

After making the move to digital, Gintama said it would published 3 chapters containing the series’ end. The first chapter went live in December 2018 and went on through February 2019. Then, Gintama said it needed a bit more time with two chapters released in May. Now, it is being said Gintama will end for good in June, but fans are still rightfully skeptical. After all, the series has goofed fans before, so only time will tell if this most recent announcement pans out or not.

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series will be continuing in Jump GIGA magazine.