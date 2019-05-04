Lewd Gintama Sculpture Becomes Hilarious Reality

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is one of the most popular action manga and anime series today, and although its manga run has gone through a lot of shifts one of the major constants has been the series’ sense of humor. With jokes breaking the fourth wall, and without regards to seriousness, some of the most memorable gags in the series have been pretty lewd as well.

Gintama is full of powerful weapons and forces, but one of the most “powerful” — the Neo Armstrong Cyclone Jet Armstrong Cannon — has an unfortunately lewd silhouette. But now a new collaboration between Gintama and mobile game developer Colopl have brought this joke to an hilarious new level befitting the series. Check it out in the video above!

In Episode 38 of the series, Gintoki and Kagura make a snow sculpture with a noticeably lewd, genital shape. The two claim it’s actually a powerful alien super weapon (along with many other things) named the “Jet Neo Armstrong Cyclone Jet Armstrong Cannon.” Now that sculpture has gotten a real-life glass counterpart.

Gintama is having a special collaboration with Colopl’s Rune Story, and main character Gintoki was “hired” to decide how to promote the collaboration online, and thus Colopl got a real glassblower to re-create the hilarious sculpture and churn out a disturbing new glass vase. This is the kind of humor the series excels at, and to see an aspect of it in our world is certainly something. This lewd sculpture is not only authentic, but a promotional too. It’s the kind of hijinks fans would expect.

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series will be continuing in Jump GIGA magazine.

