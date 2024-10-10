Gintama Reveals New Anime Series

Gintama is one of those anime franchises that might not be as big as the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, and My Hero Academia, but it has garnered a passionate fanbase and has continued to be a part of the medium for years. Since its debut in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003, the surreal, hilarious story of Gintoki Sakata has explored some truly bizarre territory. Years following its previous anime series, Ginatama is set to return with a new anime series that will highlight a very different side of its main character. Get ready Gintama fans because Class 3-Z’s Teacher Ginpachi’s anime adaptation might not be what you expect.

If you’re unfamiliar with Class 3-Z’s Teacher Ginpachi, the spin-off was first released as a manga series in 2006. The side story was also created by Gintama creator Hideaki Sorachi and it was initially animated as ending bumpers in previous incarnation of the anime adaptation. The upcoming spin-off will be a far different take on the core characters that made up this anime, focusing on the protagonist mostly teaching a classroom of students versus brandishing his sword in increasingly hilarious circumstances. While a new trailer has arrived, alongside some major new details regarding the creation of the animated spin-off, fans will have to wait a while for the new Gintama series.

Class 3-Z’s Teacher Ginpachi Trailer

In typical Gintama fashion, the new trailer for this spin-off is as idiosyncratic as the franchise itself. Rather than showing a ton of new footage from the side story, instead, it’s mostly conversation that focuses on the outside of the anime classroom. Luckily, the upcoming Gintama anime has dropped some major details regarding the cast, crew, and when fans can expect the series to arrive.

Class 3-Z Teacher Ginpachi will arrive in Japan in October 2025. It will be animated by Bandai Namco Pictures, the production house that was responsible for several previous anime series. Directed by Makoto Moriwaki, whom anime fans might be familiar with thanks to Welcome to Demon School and Iruma-Kun, it appears that the Gintama spin-off series is in good hands.

Teacher Ginpachi’s Cast

While this series might be a spin-off, plenty of returning voice actors from the original Gintama are confirmed to be making a comeback. While nothing has been confirmed regarding the English Dub cast, we imagine there are plenty of anime fans crossing their fingers that those voice actors will also return. The current returning cast members include:

Tomokazu Sugita as Ginpachi Sakata

Daisuke Sakaguchi as Shinpachi Shimura

Rie Kugimiya as Kagura

Satsuki Yukino as Tae Shimura

Susumu Chiba as Isao Kondo

Kazuya Nakai as Toshiro Hijikata

Kenichi Suzumura as Sogo Okita

Tetsuharu Ohta as Sagaru Yamazaki

Yū Kobayashi as Ayame Sarutobi

Akira Ishida as Kotaro Katsura

Takehito Koyasu as Shinsuke Takasugi

Satoshi Hino as Kamui

Will The Real Gintama Please Stand Up?

As for the main Gintama series, there hasn’t been word on the story continuing past the recent film, Gintama: The Very Final. With this previous film being billed as the grand finale, it might mean that should the surreal series make a comeback outside of this upcoming spin-off based in high school, it might arrive as a remake.

Anime spin-offs are a fantastic way to continue franchises and feature drastically new takes on favorite characters. Series such as Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan are just a few examples of anime properties that have supplied new takes on their classic characters alongside the main series.

Want to stay up to date on Gintama's return to the small screen? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the surreal series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.