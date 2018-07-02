‘Gintama: Silver Soul’ Drops Part 2 Trailer

Gintama fans have been waiting for the series to return for its final arc, and now that its July premiere is fast approaching fans got their first-look at the anime’s second part in action with this new trailer.

It seems the crazy space battle royale continues as every character here is in the midst of some huge battle that’s surely going to get fans even more hooked than they were before.

The Gintama anime is set to continue the Silver Soul arc, the 64th and final arc of series creator Hideaki Sorachi’s manga, on July 8. The longest running arc in the series to date, “Silver Soul” begins when Utsuro – whose immortality has forced him to find a way to truly die – reveals his final plan: to start a war that’ll encompass the entire universe and lead to the destruction of the Earth. Gintoki then must team with old allies and make friends with older enemies in order to stop the rising army of space aliens – the Amanto – from wreaking havoc.

Gintama Season 4 began airing with the “Porori” arc last October before it went on hiatus in March, and you can currently find subbed episodes on Crunchyroll. The “Silver Soul” arc, which will serve as the series’ final story, began airing January 7 and is expected to continue when the series returns in July.

Film distributor Azoland Pictures partnered with Well Go USA and screened the live-action Gintama film in theaters in both the United States and Canada January 19. Well Go USA has also recently released the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD in North America on March 6. The Gintama live-action film opened in Japan on July 14 last year and earned about $8.9 million USD in its first four days of release.

The live-action Gintama sequel, officially titled Gintama 2: The Law is Surely There to be Broken, previously announced that leads Shun Oguri, Masaki Suda, and Kanna Hashimoto are returning for the sequel as characters Gintoki Sakata, Shinpachi Shimura, and Kagura, respectively along with Masami Nagasawa as Tae Shimura, Yuya Yagira as Toushirou Hijikata, Kankuro Nakamura as Isao Kondou, Ryo Yoshizawa as Sougo Okita.Tsuyoshi Muro as Gengai Hiraga, Midoriko Kimura as Otose, Masaki Okada as Kotaro Katsura, Masataka Kubota as Bansai Kawakami, Haruma Miura as Kamotaro Ito, and Jiro Sato in a role different than the first film.

The film will also be getting a brand new web mini-series. Just like with the first film, Gintama 2: The Law is Surely There to be Broken‘s mini-series will debut on dTV streaming service in Japan. Starring in the new series is the returning Shun Oguri, Kankuro Nakamura, Yuuya Yagira, and Ryo Yoshizawa. But this time they’ll be joined by Kanna Hashimoto as Kagura. The live-action series will premiere in August, and Yuichi Fukuda is returning to write and direct the series much like how he’s done for the films.