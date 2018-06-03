‘Gintama’ Anime Confirms Silver Soul Arc Debut

Gintama fans have been waiting to see when the anime series’ final arc, Silver Soul, would return after it started a hiatus in March and luckily the wait is almost over as the series is returning in July.

After the series announced it would be returning sometime in July, it was recently confirmed that the next phase of the “Silver Soul” arc is slated to begin July 8.

If you haven’t seen the first season yet, the “Silver Soul” arc is the 64th and final arc of series creator Hideaki Sorachi’s manga. The longest running arc in the series to date, “Silver Soul” begins when Utsuro – whose immortality has forced him to find a way to truly die – reveals his final plan: to start a war that’ll encompass the entire universe and lead to the destruction of the Earth. Gintoki then must team with old allies and make friends with older enemies in order to stop the rising army of space aliens – the Amanto – from wreaking havoc.

The series has seen different forms since its initial anime run from 2006 to 2010, with a second series airing from 2011 to 2013 with sporadic hiatuses in-between, a third series running from 2015 to 2016, two feature-length animated films, a few OVAs, and even a live action film releasing in Japan last July.

Gintama Season 4 began airing with the “Porori” arc last October before it went on hiatus in March, and you can currently find subbed episodes on Crunchyroll. The “Silver Soul” arc, which will serve as the series’ final story, began airing January 7 and is expected to continue when the series returns in July.

The live-action Gintama sequel, currently titled Gintama 2 (Working Title), previously announced that leads Shun Oguri, Masaki Suda, and Kanna Hashimoto are returning for the sequel as characters Gintoki Sakata, Shinpachi Shimura, and Kagura, respectively along with Masami Nagasawa as Tae Shimura, Tsuyoshi Muro as Gengai Hiraga, Midoriko Kimura as Otose, Masaki Okada as Kotaro Katsura, and Jiro Sato in a role different than the first film.

Film distributor Azoland Pictures partnered with Well Go USA and screened the live-action Gintama film in theaters in both the United States and Canada January 19. Well Go USA has also recently released the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD in North America on March 6. The Gintama live-action film opened in Japan on July 14 last year and earned about $8.9 million USD in its first four days of release.