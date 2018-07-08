Watch ‘Gintama’s New Opening, Ending Here

Gintama just came back with the second part of the final Silver Soul arc of the anime series, and that means it’s come with a coat of fresh paint with great new opening and ending theme sequences.

The new opening theme in the video above is “I Wanna Be…” as performed by SPYAIR, and the ending theme in the video below is “Hikari Shoumeiron” as performed by CHICO with Honeyworks.

The Gintama anime is continuing the Silver Soul arc, the 64th and final arc of series creator Hideaki Sorachi’s manga. The longest running arc in the series to date, “Silver Soul” begins when Utsuro – whose immortality has forced him to find a way to truly die – reveals his final plan: to start a war that’ll encompass the entire universe and lead to the destruction of the Earth. Gintoki then must team with old allies and make friends with older enemies in order to stop the rising army of space aliens – the Amanto – from wreaking havoc.

Gintama Season 4 began airing with the “Porori” arc last October before it went on hiatus in March, and you can currently find subbed episodes on Crunchyroll. The “Silver Soul” arc, which will serve as the series’ final story, began airing January 7.

Film distributor Azoland Pictures partnered with Well Go USA and screened the live-action Gintama film in theaters in both the United States and Canada January 19. Well Go USA has also recently released the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD in North America on March 6. The Gintama live-action film opened in Japan on July 14 last year and earned about $8.9 million USD in its first four days of release.

The live-action Gintama sequel, officially titled Gintama 2: The Law is Surely There to be Broken, previously announced that leads Shun Oguri, Masaki Suda, and Kanna Hashimoto are returning for the sequel as characters Gintoki Sakata, Shinpachi Shimura, and Kagura, respectively along with Masami Nagasawa as Tae Shimura, Yuya Yagira as Toushirou Hijikata, Kankuro Nakamura as Isao Kondou, Ryo Yoshizawa as Sougo Okita.Tsuyoshi Muro as Gengai Hiraga, Midoriko Kimura as Otose, Masaki Okada as Kotaro Katsura, Masataka Kubota as Bansai Kawakami, Haruma Miura as Kamotaro Ito, and Jiro Sato in a role different than the first film.