GKIDS and Regal Are Teaming Up for a One-of-a-Kind Interactive Anime Movie Release

GKIDS and Regal Theaters are teaming up for a one of a kind, interactive movie experience that anime fans are going to want to check out. GKIDS has been one of the leading licensors behind some of the biggest anime films that fans have been wanted to see after they launch in Japan, and that’s been ever truer in the last few years as they have locked down the kind of releases that fans never expected to see outside of Japan. That’s especially true for a new movie where fans in theaters can vote for the ending they want to see.

GKIDS has announced that they are teaming up with Regal Theaters across the United States and other select markets worldwide for the release of HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Interactive Movie, a special movie event that is completely decided on by fans. Releasing on February 27th, and powered by CtrlMovie, this new event is going to be completely unique to those fans in attendance as they will be allowed to vote on what they want to see happen next. Check it out in action below.

How Does an Interactive Anime Movie Work?

HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Interactive Movie first released across theaters in Japan last year and used CtrlMovie’s in-theatre polling technology for the audience to determine how events played out. The movie itself is around 106 minutes, but there’s actually a total of 328 minutes of potential content to actually see. This was the first of its kind interactive anime movie release in Japan, and now fans in the United States and other Regal Theaters markets will be able to see the experience for themselves in what is likely going to be a surprise to many.

Directed by Takanori Tsujimoto, HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Interactive Movie is set in a world where major conflicts are not decided by fights, but by popular boy bands using the power of music. The film follows six groups in particular as they take part in the Final Division Rap Battle, and fans will be able to vote on things such as potential songs to see, and even who goes on to potentially win the whole thing. So it’s a bit hard to gauge how it’s all going to play out with 16 songs, 48 paths, and 7 endings to potentially see overall.

What Is HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle About?

“HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Interactive Movie is an immersive cinematic experience where the outcome lies in your hands,” GKIDS’ tease for the film with its synopsis reads (which will be releasing in Japanese with English subtitles). “Vote with or against your fellow movie-goers to determine how each battle unfolds in Japan’s first interactive anime film, where each film screening is uniquely shaped by its audience.”

“Disputes are now settled through rap battles instead of violence using a special microphone known as the Hypnosis Mic, the synopsis continues. “Lyrics delivered through the mic directly affect the human spirit, thereby eliminating the need for armed conflict. Six groups (Buster Bros!!!, MAD TRIGGER CREW, Fling Posse, Matenro, DOTSUITARE-HOMPO, and Bad Ass Temple) from regions throughout Japan now compete to prove their strength in the Final Division Rap Battle, hosted by KOTONOHATOH. In a world where words have replaced weapons, the ultimate rap battle that will decide the future of the nation is about to begin.”

