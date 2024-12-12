Japan’s First Interactive Rap Battle Movie Releases New Trailer: Watch

Have you ever watched an anime and seen a character make such an insanely stupid decision you audibly shouted, ‘Well, I wouldn’t do that?’ A brand new, interactive anime movie is letting you take matters into your own hands. Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- is a brand new anime movie that puts you in the judging chair. So put on your high-waisted jeans and grab your tight black t-shirt because the first trailer wants you to go full Simon Cowell on the contestants.

The upcoming film is the latest entry in the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- multimedia project. Created by King Records in 2017 and designed by Idea Factory, Hypnosis Mic centers on six rap teams in a world where rap battles have replaced war. After the Third World War, all physical conflicts were eradicated following the creation of the Hypnosis Microphone, a device that measures people’s psyches. The rap teams battle against each other to persuade and influence people. The concept itself is wild, but adding audience interaction means Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- already looks like 2025’s strangest anime movie.

How Does an Interactive Anime Movie Work?

Interactive media is nothing revolutionary. Black Mirror brought interactive storytelling into our homes with the release of Bandersnatch. But Hypnosis Mic wants to take things a step further. The upcoming -Division Rap Battle- movie will be shown in theaters. So, how do you vote on your favorite rap group in a packed theater? While watching the movie, audiences will log in to a smartphone app to vote on which story route to take.

But they’ll be voting on more than just a good or bad ending. Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- has 48 different route patterns with seven different endings. The tech is genius in more ways than one. Not only will audiences get to enjoy a choose your own adventure on the big screen, it also means entices audiences to return for repeat viewings, in the hopes of getting a different ending.

Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- releases in theaters in Japan on February 21st, 2025. The new movie is directed by Takanori Tsujimoto (Resident Evil: Vendetta), based on a script by Yuichiro Momose (The Witch and the Beast). Studio Polygon Pictures is in charge of animation.

Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Includes 16 New Songs

Hypnosis Mic is a massive multimedia project that spans manga, anime, mobile games, and even live-stage productions. The new -Division Rap Battle- film is the first movie in the project. With such a gigantic musical history behind it, fans already have well over 100 songs to jam out to. In addition to the interactive format, Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- includes 16 new songs for fans to add to their playlists.

The official synopsis for the franchise reads: “Legendary rap group The Dirty Dawg could have taken Japan by storm, but then they broke up. Now, each member fights in one of the four rival groups. Turf battles are fought with rap and the Hypnosis Mic, a microphone that can affect the human spirit.” It’s sure to be an especially immersive experience for fans in attendance.

