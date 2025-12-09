Anime’s Take on Edge of Tomorrow Locks Down U.S. Release Date: Watch the Trailer

All You Need Is Kill, taking on the original novel that inspired the Tom Cruise starring Edge of Tomorrow, has finally locked down its United States release date with a cool new trailer to help celebrate. Edge of Tomorrow is one of those criminally underrated sci-fi action films that hasn’t really been duplicated, but actually has had some other adaptations you might not have realized. The film was based on an original novel from writer Hiroshi Sakurazaka, which actually got a manga adaptation too. And now the novel is coming back with a new anime film taking on the idea once more.

All You Need Is Kill made its debut across Japan earlier this year, and had some success through the international festival circuit. It might not have been one of the bigger anime film releases of the year (especially when compared to the likes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle), but it’s going to have its shot at an even wider success with fans now that it’s officially locked down a January 16th in the United States and Canada thanks to GKIDS. Check out the new trailer and poster for All You Need Is Kill below.

What Is All You Need Is Kill?

Based on the original novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, All You Need Is Kill will be releasing in North America on January 16th. The film is directed by Kenichiro Akimoto for STUDIO4°C, the same studio behind cult favorite anime releases like Tekkonkinkreet and Children of the Sea. With Warner Bros. Japan overseeing its production, the film stars Ai Mikami as Rita and Natsuki Hanae as Keiji. The film doesn’t seem to be offering an English dubbed version for its U.S. theater debut, unfortunately, but it’s still going to be one you’ll want to check out.

Like seen with Edge of Tomorrow, All You Need Is Kill sees its main character trapped in an endless loop of death. Every time she’s killed by a mysterious alien species, she finds herself waking back up earlier in the day. But through all of these time loops, she finds someone else who is also going through the same thing that she is. Now the two of them must band together to figure out how to free themselves from their constant cycle of death and rebirth all while escaping their hellish world.

Is All You Need Is Kill Any Good?

“Overall, there’s plenty to love about All You Need Is Kill,” states ComicBook’s review of the film. “Not only does it have a unique and all-around gorgeous art and animation style, but the changes made to the original story do a great job of adding something new while still paying respect to the source material, making for a fantastic experience for old and new fans alike.”

It seems that even those fans who have had experience with Edge of Tomorrow, and might have had experience with the manga adaptation of the story before, will find something new to enjoy with All You Need Is Kill. 2025 was a big year for anime in film, and now it remains to be seen whether or not it can be a good start to 2026 for anime in theaters as well.

