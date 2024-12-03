It’s Official: Gnosia Is Getting an Anime Airing Next Year

Gnosia, a visual novel RPG with a social deduction style of play, not completely unlike Werewolf and Among Us but with its own unique spin, is getting an anime in 2025 as confirmed by Natalie Comic. The new series was announced this past Monday when Petit Depotto, the game’s developer, revealed a promotional teaser alongside Aniplex.

Gnosia takes place in a future where humanity has been spread out across space and is in a constant battle for survival against a parasitic alien species called gnosia that can impersonate people. After taking in refugees from a recent gnosia infestation, a spaceship’s crew must deduce who among them is a gnosia before they’re all infected or worse.

Read the following description of the game from Steam:

The crew of a drifting spaceship, facing off against a mysterious and deadly threat known as the “Gnosia” and having no idea who among them is really the enemy, formulate a desperate plan for survival. The most suspicious among them will be put into “cold sleep” one by one, in an effort to rid the ship of Gnosia.

Gnosia Teaser Trailer and Illustration From Original Team

Toru Kawakatsu (Mezukare), the original creator of Gnosia, announced in a statement on the anime’s official website that he’d be working with Aniplex on the series.

“With expressions and images that could not be achieved in the game, we aim to create surprises and fun that you cannot miss even a single episode, and every day I am thrilled by the quality of the creators who are involved in this work with tremendous passion, and I have had lively discussions with the producer at Aniplex,” Kawakatsu said. Going further, he stated:

“Just as there are countless dramas in the game for every player, the world of the anime has a protagonist with a will of his own. I hope you will watch until the end as the protagonist spins one story from among countless possibilities and runs through the world of Gnosia.”

The game’s original illustrator, Kotori, also celebrated the announcement with an original illustration:

Gnosia was originally released on Playstation Vita in Japan in 2019 but has since been made available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC worldwide. Anime adaptations such as of Gnosia are increasingly common, with visual novels serving the basis for popular and cult classic productions like Muv-Luv Alternative from Graphinica and Yumeta Company.

Other successful visual novel anime adaptations include the Fate or Steins;Gate series. While Steins;Gate is frequently considered among the best new anime of the 2010s, Fate fans often have fun debating which branching anime is its best. Additional news like Gnosia receiving anime will hopefully set a precedent for converting its gaming fanbase into the medium.

