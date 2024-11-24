Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel Trilogy Is Coming to Crunchyroll (& Streaming Very Soon)

The Fate franchise has kicked off a huge celebration to commemorate the 20th anniversary, and one of the ways fans can get in on the celebration is by checking out Fate/stay night’s Heaven’s Feel film trilogy when it streams with Crunchyroll later this year. Type Moon’s Fate/stay night visual novel originally made its debut back in 2004, and has since grown into a massive franchise with tons of anime releases, feature films, spinoffs, OVAs and many other projects in the decades since. This is especially true for the original Fate/stay night story, which has had its three branching story paths adapted into both TV series and film releases.

Following the adaptations for the Fate and Unlimited Blade Works paths into previous TV anime series, the final Heaven’s Feel story path was then adapted into Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] THE MOVIE trilogy, a three theatrical film release that began back in 2017 before wrapping up their runs around the world in 2020. Now after many years, this trilogy will finally be made available for streaming as Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] THE MOVIE trilogy will be joining the Crunchyroll library beginning on December 19th. You can check out the announcement trailer for this new release in the video above.

What Is Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel?

Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] THE MOVIE trilogy is a full adaptation of the final, Heaven’s Feel, route from the original Fate/stay night visual novel game that had yet to get an anime adaptation of its own at the time. This trilogy includes three films: I. presage flower, II. lost butterfly and III. spring song. This is the route that sees Shirou Emiya bonding more with Sakura Matou (to an extent not really seen in the previous TV anime releases), rather than with Saber or Rin Tohsaka as seen in the other two Fate/stay night anime releases.

Tomonori Sudo directed the trilogy for ufotable (which has since exploded in popularity thanks to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) with scripts written by Akira Hiyama and music composed by Yuki Kajiura. The releases of the final film of the trilogy had been waylaid by the COVID pandemic, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll beginning on December 19, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. PT for fans in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Channel Islands, Malta, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, South Africa, Latin America with an English dub release also available.

What’s Next for Fate?

The Fate franchise is now celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the streaming release of the Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel trilogy was one of the many things announced to help kick off the celebration. Crunchyroll will also be releasing more of the Fate/strange Fake anime in the future with the dub being available for the first time for a limited time. As for Fate/stay night itself, the film trilogy adapts the final pieces of the original visual novel, so there might not be more ground to cover from that original story.

Fans have been hoping to see a remake of the Fate path TV anime series since it was the very first one that debuted, and not with ufotable as fans saw with later Fate franchise releases. It’s yet to be announced as to whether or not this will actually happen someday, but for now fans at least can finally stream the grand finale if they missed out on it in theaters all those years ago. It could be a way to prepare for how ufotable handles trilogies of this nature with the studio now in the works on the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc trilogy for its own theatrical release.