Steins;Gate Reboot Announced: What We Know About the Comeback

These days, it is hardly surprising to see the old become new again. From revivals and reboots, nostalgia is a powerful player when it comes to entertainment, and the anime industry knows it. A number of top-tier anime have been revived in the past decade, and now fans are turning their eyes to Steins;Gate thanks to a long-awaited reboot.

Yes, that is right! Steins;Gate is coming back with a brand-new series. The hit time-travel series has announced a reboot, and the big project was ordered as part of the franchise’s 15th anniversary. So if you are ready to reunite with Okabe Rintaro, your dream will be coming true shortly.

Steins;Gate Is Long Overdue For a Reboot

According to the latest reports, Steins;Gate shared news of this reboot with fans at an event in Japan. The anniversary event brought together fans to celebrate 15 years of Steins;Gate. It was there fans learned Steins Gate; Reboot is a go. The new project is slated to drop in 2025, and it will feature a new art style. Plus, the reboot will come loaded with brand-new story additions.

Now to be clear, this reboot is not focused on the anime; Rather, we will see Steins;Gate come to life once more as a visual novel. The series got its start as a visual novel, after all. In 2009, the sci-fi story came to life under 5pb and Nitroplus. In the wake of Chaos;Head, fans were treated to Steins;Gate as the sci-fi drama tells the story of several college students who uncover the means to traverse time. It turns out students like Rintaro have discovered a microwave that allows them to send messages through time, and the technology eventually allows for memories to travel as well. This gives our stars the ability to time travel, but when the SERN organization learns of the device, a war rises up between those who want to control the device.

Directed by Tatsuya Matsubara, Steins;Gate became a hit upon its release in 2009, and the visual novel has never looked back. From live-action productions to Drama CDs and its anime, Rintaro has done it all. Of course, the Steins;Gate anime stands at the forefront of these adaptations. Fans embraced the hit anime in 2011, and it even spawned a successful sequel in 2018. Now, netizens are hopeful this Steins;Gate reboot will spark an anime of its own, but only time will tell if that is possible.

After 15 Years, Steins;Gate Is an Undeniable Mistake

It is hard to believe that Steins;Gate is 15 years old, but that goes to show just how timeless the title is. Even with its outdated technology and aging visuals, Steins;Gate is a sci-fi thriller that few can refute. The series has incredibly tight writing, and the Steins;Gate anime only honed it further. From its complex character development to its teasing tension, Steins;Gate is a masterful thriller, and it balance that intensity with classic rom-com tropes.

It is not easy for sci-fi series stand the test of time, but as the clock ticks forward, Steins;Gate inches towards classic territory. The IP has much to celebrate, and fans are now eager to see what its reboot has in store. Steins;Gate: Elite already fleshed out the visual novel with the anime’s additions, so now we are eyeing a new story from start to finish. If that is the case, then visual novel fans will eat good in 2025, so fans will want to keep a close eye on the series ahead of this reboot.

