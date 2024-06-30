Go, Go, Loser Ranger Season 2 Announced

It's official! Go, Go, Loser Ranger is gearing up for a second season. Earlier this year, the twisted sentai series went live and became a quick hit. Now, the team at Yostar Pictures is moving towards the future as Go, Go, Loser Ranger season two is on the way.

The confirmation comes today as the first season of Go, Go, Loser Ranger ended. We know little about the anime's comeback at this point, but we do know it is slated to drop in 2025. So if you want to preview the series' future, you can find Go, Go, Loser Ranger at your local bookstore courtesy of Kodansha USA.

If you are not caught up with Go, Go, Loser Ranger, the series came to life back in February 2021 under Negi Haruba. The artist is still working on the manga, and thanks to its thrilling plot, Yostar Pictures optioned the manga for an anime. The show's first season debuted in April 2024, and it didn't take long for Go, Go, Loser Ranger to flourish.

For those wanting to check out the anime, Go, Go, Loser Ranger is streaming on Hulu and Disney+ exclusively. For more info on Haruba's sentai series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"

