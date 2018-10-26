‘Goblin Slayer’ Confirms English Dub Release, Voice Cast

The Fall 2018 anime season has been jam packed with big premieres, but its most infamous so far is Goblin Slayer, which came out of the gate and set itself up as the darkest anime series of the season.

Now fans of Funimation‘s English dub releases will be able to see what the controversial series is now that the dub is officially available on FunimationNow.

The cast for the first episode has been confirmed as well and the English dub voice cast for Goblin Slayer includes:

Brad Hawkins as Goblin Slayer

Hayden Daviau as Priestess

Brittany Lauda as Cow Girl

Sara Ragsdale as Guild Girl

Mallorie Rodak as High Elf Archer

Kyle Igneczi as Spear Man

Amanda Gish as Mysterious Wizard

Kristen McGuire as Fighter

Kristi Rothrock as Wizard

Tyler Carson as Warrior

The first episode of the series has become infamous with anime fans in the short time since its premiere due its shockingly violent content, and Crunchyroll even added a warning for the series’ content to the first episode. Although the premiere episode censored some things for the anime adaptation, the episode is still not one to be taken lightly.

The series has less prominently featured such violent scenes as it has gone on, but the impact of the first episode is still left with fans. Now a new wave of fans will see exactly why it’s caused such a rift between fans.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.

The Japanese voice cast of the series includes Yuichiro Umehara as the titular Goblin Slayer, Yui Ogura as Priestess, Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer, Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl, Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl, Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman, Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest, Yōko Hikasa as Witch, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman.