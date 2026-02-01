Major Isekai Anime Returning for Season 2 After 3 Years (First Look Revealed)

A major Isekai anime franchise has confirmed that Season 2 of its run is coming to screens three years after the anime’s initial debut, and the first look at its comeback has been revealed. Isekai continues to be one of the most popular subgenres within anime as there are a number of new releases every season, and even more make their debut every year. There have been so many Isekai that many of the better ones have gone under the radar, and that’s been the case for one series about a reincarnated person building a quiet farming life.

Farming Life in Another World is one of the strongest examples of an Isekai where a person is brought to another world to start a quiet new life on their own, and now the second season has revealed that it’s returning this April as part of the upcoming Spring 2026 anime schedule. To celebrate the fact that Farming Life in Another World Season 2 is making its premiere this Spring, a new trailer and poster has dropped for the series’ return that you can check out below.

Farming Life in Another World Season 2 Premieres April 2026

Taking on Kinosuke Naito and Yasumo’s original novels of the same name, Farming Life in Another World Season 2 will be making its debut in April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this announcement. The series will be streaming with Prime Video in Japan, but international release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. For now, you can catch up with the first season of the anime now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE (and the second season could end up there this Spring as well).

New additional details for the upcoming season have been revealed with this update as Farming Life in Another World Season 2 with Lu and Tia actresses Shino Shimoji and Aya Suzaki performing the new opening theme, “It’s a beautiful story,” and Yui Hizuki will be performing the ending theme, “Sunny Steps.” There’s also going to be a returning voice cast with the likes of Atsushi Abe as Hiraku Machio, Shino Shimoji as Lu, Aya Suzaki as Tia, Lynn as Lea, Miyu Tomita as Flora and more.

What’s New for Farming Life in Another World?

The main voice cast is returning from the first season, but they will be joined by some new characters teased in this trailer as well including Natsu Yorita as Rashashi, Misaki Watada as Igu, Hiyori Kono as Mamu, Mariko Higashiuchi as Gruwald, Toru Sakurai as Gordon, and Genta Nakamura as Narf. Ryoichi Kuraya returns from the first season to direct Farming Life in Another World Season 2 for Zero-G, but also replaces Toko Machida as the scriptwriter.

Yoshiko Saito returns to provide the character designs with Pony Canyon handling production for the series, and Yasuharu Takanashi and Johannes Nilsson return to compose the music for the new season. Farming Life in Another World might not immediately be on your radar of everything coming out this Spring, but you should really keep an eye on it.

