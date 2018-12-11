‘Goblin Slayer’ Taking Break With First Recap Episode

Goblin Slayer is building to a major climax, as fans noticed a huge wave of Goblin footprints near Goblin Slayer‘s home base, but before the series gets to this it will be taking a quick break.

To catch fans up on the series before its big finale, Goblin Slayer will air a special recap episode this coming week, delaying Episode 11 of the series until December 22.

The official website for the series officially announced that the anime will premiere a special recap episode focused around Cow Girl for the week of December 15. Episode 11 will then premiere on December 22, and the currently slated final episode of the series will debut on December 29.

While there is currently no word on whether or not the series will continue beyond its current 12 episode order, it has been incredibly popular around the world (dominating many of Crunchyroll’s rankings in various countries). This extra episode may seem like a blow to fans waiting on its explosive finale, but does imply that there will be an even better final product in the end.

The latest episode of the series ends with Goblin Slayer doing his usual safety routine and inspecting the area around his home base (that he shares with Cow Girl and her father). But this last time, the search ended with Slayer spotting numerous Goblin footprints in the area. Fans also noted many of the supposed “death flags” in the latest episode, and this is likely because there’s a major attack brewing on the horizon. Something Goblin Slayer may not be able to take on alone.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.