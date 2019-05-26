New Goblin Slayer Episode Reveals Release Date, Teaser

After its explosive and controversial premiere, Goblin Slayer quickly became one of the most talked about anime series of 2018. When its initial 12 episode run came to an end, there was a brief tease that the series would be making its return soon. While fans had hoped this meant a second season was in the works, this tease was most likely referencing the new special episode releasing in theaters in Japan next year.

When it was originally announced that a special episode would be adapting the “Goblin’s Crown” story of the original light novel series, there was no confirmed release window. But now the series has confirmed Goblin’s Slayer: Goblin’s Crown will be making its debut in Japan in early 2020. You can check out the newest teaser trailer for it in the video above!

Goblin Slayer fans will definitely be happy to see the series make a return, and this teaser shows off a fresh winter coated spin on the series’ action. There currently are no details as to how long this new special episode will be, but Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown confirms it will be adapting Volume 5 of the original light novel series with this teaser trailer revealing a new character in trouble.

For those curious, Yen Press has licensed the volumes for an English language release and describe Volume 5 as such, “A young noblewoman has disappeared while out on a goblin hunting quest. When Goblin Slayer and his party set out to find her, they are stunned to discover a horde of goblins have built their nest within an ancient dwarven fortress…and these ones even appear to be followers of some primitive, sadistic cult! But what troubles Goblin Slayer most of all is their leader, who is stronger and more intelligent than any goblin he’s faced before…”

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) handled the series composition and wrote the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) designed the series’ characters, and Mili composed the opening theme.