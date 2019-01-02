‘Godzilla’ (1998) Is Now Available On Netflix

It’s big, it’s bad, and it has found its way to Netflix. Just in time for the new year, Godzilla (1988) has been added to Netflix, and it is about time you revisited the controversial take on Japan’s infamous kaiju.

Recently, Netflix added to its Godzilla collection by adding the 1998 blockbuster. Godzilla will last bingers more than two hours, giving them a look at Hollywood’s vision for Godzilla… even if it was for the worst.

“A team of experts — including a biologist and two scientists — must stop an oversized lizard from destroying all of Manhattan,” Netflix’s film blurb reads.

Of course, this latest Godzilla addition may not bolster Netflix’s quality on the whole. The film stands as one of the franchise’s worst installments as fans and critics alike panned Godzilla upon its release. To date, the film has racked up a meager 16% on Rotten Tomatoes with just 12 Fresh reviews out of 75. As for its audience score, fans have slapped Godzilla with a 28% rating, leaving new fans more than happy to overlook the late ’90s blunder.

Sadly, Netflix’s other offerings for Godzilla are not too hot. Outside of this live-action take, the site is streaming the monster’s recent anime trilogy. The series got off to a modest start with Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, but the series’ second and third installments flopped thanks to their dreary reviews.

Still, there is hope for Godzilla as the monster has yet to give up his starring role in Hollywood. While his 1998 outing may be better left forgotten, Legendary and Warner Bros. breathed new life into the monster back in 2014. A full MonsterVerse is being planned around Godzilla by these studios, so fans can look forward to the kaiju’s return when its next movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters drops next May.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019.